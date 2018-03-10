Full house of exhibitors lined up for annual Alnwick Tourism Fair

The annual Alnwick Tourism Fair takes place next week – and it’s a full house once more.

The popular showcase gives accommodation and hospitality providers the chance to collect information about local attractions and upcoming events for their guests.

A willow sculpture of a fox, by Anna Turnbull from Biteabout Arts.

It takes place next Tuesday at the town’s Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre, followed two days later by Hexham Tourism Fair at Hexham Mart, both of which are supported by Northumberland County Council.

Among the 130 exhibitors at the event, attendees can find all about local attractions and festivals, days out, holiday adventures and activities, places to stay and to eat, and business support services.

The event manager, Philip Angier, said: “We are fully booked again for the Alnwick Tourism Fair on March 13.

“And the line-up of exhibitors gets more varied and innovative every year.”

Organisers Local Living are expecting more than 300 visitors through the door at Alnwick.

Admission is free to the event, which is open from 10am to 2.30pm. Members of the public are also welcome.

Refreshments provided by Alnwick’s Olive Branch café will be available throughout the day.

Jude Leitch, director of Northumberland Tourism, said: “Northumberland attracts some 10 million visitors a year and the trend is steadily rising.

“I believe that we can continue to build on this – especially promoting year-round attractions like the county’s stunning dark skies in winter.

“Staycations remain popular with the British public and with a more glamping sites and boutique hotels opening around the county every year, the outlook looks good.”

For more information, contact Philip Angier by email to philip@northtourismfair.co.uk or by calling 07971 162623 or visit the event’s website – www.northtourismfair.co.uk

Highlighting the diversity that is on show among the exhibitors at the Alnwick Tourism Fair next week, the event manager Philip Angier, from organisers Local Living, highlighted just two on the varied line-up.

Tuesday’s showcase at the town’s sports centre will feature a first for the event.

“It is definitely the first time that we have had a shepherd’s hut, the brainchild of Seahouses-based RDesign, as an exhibit,” he said. “I am sure that it will attract a lot of interest.”

Local artists and galleries will be exhibiting too, including Anna Turnbull, from Biteabout Arts.

Philip said: “Anna’s willow sculptures never fail to catch the eye, and have become a popular feature at venues around the county.”

Biteabout Arts offers workshops and takes special commissions in both felt-making and basketry.