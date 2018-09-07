From sheep to scones, it was all on offer at village show

There was a great turnout for Harbottle Show last weekend, with groaning exhibit tables, busy sheep pens and competitors from as far afield as France.

The show programme started last Friday, with a return to the clay pigeon shoot, which drew some great shots.

Saturday’s show offered plenty for everyone to do and see throughout the day.

The Samaritans’ dog show had a strong field and Ian Dodds, master of Cumbria Beagles, once again came from Penrith to judge it.

The sheep pens were busy and residents seized the chance to show off their baking and quilting, photography and vegetable growing, while the children had a chance to shine with their art, crafts, writing, Lego and baking.

The show has a great have-a-go spirit and there were chances to try your hand at a variety of crafts, including woodworking, spinning, quilling, quilting, proggy mats and basketry. The Coquet Valley Archers taught visitors the rudiments of archery, Simonburn Falconry gave flying demonstrations and Amble Sword Dancers made an eyecatching sight.

There were traditional races for the children, quoits were a success and the wrestling attracted some strong contenders, including visitors from France who won some of the silverware.

Terrier racing was back this year with Stewart Wallace powering the lure. In the first race, the dogs were faster than he could wind!

Music came from Rod Clements and Ian Thomson, Alnwicky, Tom O’Donnell, Three Score and Valerie Fairless and Country Blue.

The day ended with an auction of produce in the Star Inn.

Trophy winners: Tom Mackay Trophy: N Brown; RJ Edmondson Cup: Darren Whitfield; G Foreman Memorial Cup: Roly Craig and Jeanne Davy; Dr Roger Williams Memorial Rose Bowl: Janet Wood; John Hennessy Memorial Trophy: Hilary Drury; Cuthbert Edmondson Memorial Cup: Eddie Simpson; Special Needlework Award: Hazel Dennis; Mrs V Fenwicke-Clennell Rose Bowl: Ann Hennessy; Mrs Reeny Littleby Salver: Hazel Dennis; DE Moore Salver: Steve Whittaker; EA Robinson Memorial Award: Gill Philipson; Warner Cup: Jill Snaith; Janett Robinson Cup: Carol Plater; Holly Atkiss Memorial Trophy: Xanthe Mawer; Dr Bernard and Mrs Helen Richardson Memorial Trophy: William Wood; Marjorie Carr Shield: May Yamthen/Rosemary; Ann Hennesey Special Prize: Bob Burston; Chairman’s Special Prize: Theresa O Connor; £10 book token, Jo Wood: Katy Nichols; £10 book token, Stephen Baxter: Susan Robson.