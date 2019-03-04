FROM OUR ARCHIVE: Shrove Tuesday Football from years gone by...
We have delved into our archives to remember the fun and games that are associated with Alnwick's famous game - do you recognise any of the people featured?
These images can be ordered from the 'Buy A Photo' section on our website.
Michael Rogerson and Gavin Baston in 1984.
jpimediaresell
The start of the pancake race in 1991.
jpimediaresell
Making a splash in 1984.
jpimediaresell
In 1995 the 11th Duke of Northumberland throws the ball from the Barbican.
jpimediaresell
View more