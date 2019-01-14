FROM OUR ARCHIVE: Do you remember the TV series Distant Shores that was filmed around Craster in 2005, starring Peter Davison and Samantha Bond?
The storyline was that grumpy Bill (Davison) is uprooted to the island of Hildasay when his wife Lisa (Bond) takes a job as a vet there and the family has to adjust to life on the island and its characterful inhabitants.
Peter Davison said of the experience "The local people were lovely and very helpful. We used a lot of them as extras in the series. And considering that we brought chaos to their village, they were amazingly receptive." The actors also held a friendly football match against Craster Rovers.