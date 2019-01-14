FROM OUR ARCHIVE: Do you remember the TV series Distant Shores that was filmed around Craster in 2005, starring Peter Davison and Samantha Bond?

Peter Davison said of the experience "The local people were lovely and very helpful. We used a lot of them as extras in the series. And considering that we brought chaos to their village, they were amazingly receptive." The actors also held a friendly football match against Craster Rovers.

The filming of Distant Shores at Craster jpimedia Buy a Photo

Filming of Distant Shores jpimedia Buy a Photo

Samantha Bond and Peter Davison jpimedia Buy a Photo

Peter Davison at a football match against Craster Rovers jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more