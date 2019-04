All the children at Rothbury First School, aged from three to nine, were challenged to make something amazing with an old milk carton, as part of science week.

They worked with their families at home to come up with some impressive inventions, including a dog poop bag dispenser, a compost bin and a mouse rocket launcher.

Prizes were awarded in each age group.

The project helped pupils think more about what is thrown away and what can be reused.