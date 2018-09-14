From dahlias to dogs, it’s all here

More than 300 people enjoyed an impressive array of colourful produce at the annual Bamburgh Show on Saturday.

There was an unusual display of over 150 specially knitted baby bonnets strung across the room before being sent to the Tiny Lives charity at the RVI in Newcastle.

Jimmy Johnson, from Ellingham, with his winning dahlias. Picture by Jane Coltman

Other attractions included a dog show, live music and prosecco bar.

Trophy winners

Horticulture. Horner Challenge Cup: Jimmy Scott; McDougal Cup: G Starkey; Dobson Cup: Jimmy Johnson; Harry Birkett Cup: Jimmy Scott.

Cookery and handicraft. RD Watson Memorial Challenge Cup: Olivia Topham; Beatrice Watson Cup: Debbie Topham.

Robbie, age 12, won the veterans class to the delight of owner Marnia Maskey. Picture by Jane Coltman

Traders colourful frontage: The Copper Kettle.

Karen Pegg was delighted that Daisy won the mixed breed class. Picture by Jane Coltman

Multi-prizewinning Olivia Douglas, from Seahouses. Picture by Jane Coltman

Alice Reynolds with Derry, who was judged to be the happiest dog. Picture by Jane Coltman

Sisters Lucy and Olivis Topham were both in winning form. Picture by Jane Coltman