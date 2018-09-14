From dahlias to dogs, it’s all here

More than 300 people enjoyed an impressive array of colourful produce at the annual Bamburgh Show on Saturday.
There was an unusual display of over 150 specially knitted baby bonnets strung across the room before being sent to the Tiny Lives charity at the RVI in Newcastle.
Other attractions included a dog show, live music and prosecco bar.
Trophy winners
Horticulture. Horner Challenge Cup: Jimmy Scott; McDougal Cup: G Starkey; Dobson Cup: Jimmy Johnson; Harry Birkett Cup: Jimmy Scott.
Cookery and handicraft. RD Watson Memorial Challenge Cup: Olivia Topham; Beatrice Watson Cup: Debbie Topham.
Traders colourful frontage: The Copper Kettle.