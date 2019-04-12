From classroom to courtroom

Students from the Duchess’s Community High School, Alnwick, came out on top when they swapped the classroom for the courtroom.

The 12-strong team of Katy Knight, Amy Knight, Izzy Darby Burn, Caitlin Taylor, Mia Lamb, Pandora Barnes, Poppy Harris-Jones, Abigail Inglis-Jones, Elana Purkins, Hannah van Loon, Bethan Powell and Beth Carragher won the local heats of the Magistrates’ Court Mock Trial Competition at Newcastle Crown Court.

The girls took on the roles of lawyers, witnesses and court staff in order to present a defence and a prosecution for a case they were given.

The girls showed excellent public speaking skills as they reacted to cross-examinations from opposing teams and were rewarded with victory. They have now received their new case for the regional final, at which they will compete on May 18.

The competition is part of the Young Citizens citizenship experiences and helps to improve life skills and an understanding of the legal system.