From classroom to courtroom

Year 8 pupils from Dr Thomlinson CE Middle School in Rothbury are taking part in the Magistrates’ Court Mock Trial Competition at Newcastle Law Courts on Saturday.

The competition is part of the Young Citizens’ citizenship experiences programme, which aims to improve young people’s life skills, their understanding of the law and the justice system, and to appreciate that the law touches every aspect of their lives.

Headteacher Liam Murtagh said: “The mock trials take students out of the classroom and place them in courtrooms, where they play the key roles involved in a criminal trial from clerks and legal advocates to ushers and jurors, using real cases that have been specially adapted for effective learning.

“The team is made up of 13 roles and the competition involves a great deal of preparation and practice time within school. Our pupils are excited to be given the chance try a case against another school with the assistance of real life magistrates, legal advisers, court staff and other legal professionals.”

If successful at the weekend, Dr Thomlinson’s pupils will take part in the regional heats in May.