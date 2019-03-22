From acorns to oaks at Warkworth school

Warkworth CE Primary School has opened its own bank.

For the last year, the school has been incorporating financial education into lessons, homework and worship.

Pupils have been setting up and running their own businesses and selling their produce at local markets.

They’ve also been set homework challenges where they have had to price and make a meal that will feed their family for under £5.

Heateacher Laura Ritson said: “We feel activities such as these are vital and will really help pupils to manage their money well in the future.”

Delphine Currie came up with the name Acorn to Oak Bank and it was opened by Northumberland county councillor Jeff Watson.