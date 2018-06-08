Friary history book launched

The Brothers from St Francis Friary at Alnmouth welcomed Lord and Lady Howick to the launch of a new book about the history of the friary by John and Stephanie Yearnshire and Patricia Jones.

It is an illustrated history of the friary, formerly Lint Close and the home of Arthur and Anne Scholefield. It took from 1902 to 1916 for the house to be completed, but it did not come into religious ownership until 1961. Lord Howick’s mother played a key role in the setting up of the friary.

The book uses extracts from local papers, including the Alnwick Mercury, and follows a journey through the life of the house, including its use as a wartime canteen and a night club. It also features a weekly timetable of the Brothers’ lives and duties.

The Friary – Alnmouth is on sale from the friary, Alnmouth and Lesbury Post Offices, Bailliffgate Museum, Alnwick, the Lions bookshop in Alnwick, and other selected shops.