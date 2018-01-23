Fresh police appeal over fatal collision in Northumberland

Police are appealing for further witnesses following a fatal collision in a Northumberland town.

Officers were informed at about 4.40pm on November 24 that an incident involving a car and pedestrian had taken place in Blyth on Plessey Road outside Ken’s Chinese Takeaway.

Brian Besford, 80, was walking across the road when the collision happened. He was taken to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

CCTV images show a man walking down a side alleyway in the direction of Plessey Road. Officers believe the man may have witnessed the collision, or may have further information about the circumstances around it.

A second man was seen walking in the direction of the collision and police believe he witnessed it and ran into the road to slow down other oncoming vehicles.

Officers are keen to trace this man to help with their inquiries.

Sergeant Jason Ryder, of Northumbria Police Motor Patrols, said: “Once again, I’d like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Besford.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are continuing into the circumstances around the collision and I would ask any witnesses to please come forward and speak to us.

“Even the smallest detail may be of some help.”

The men, or anyone with any information, is asked to call Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting reference number 821 of 24/11/17.