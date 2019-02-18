Fresh plans for redevelopment of Northumberland caravan park

Fresh plans to redevelop a north Northumberland caravan park are set to be decided – and highways improvements remain a key element.

Last May, a scheme to upgrade Acton Caravan Park, near Felton, was approved by the North Northumberland Local Area Council.

Councillors had deferred the decision the month before to go on a site visit before agreeing to the application, for three touring van pitches, three glamping pod pitches, two camping pitches, a treehouse and a lodge.

That scheme had prompted 25 letters of complaint and eight letters of support, with the objections chiefly based on highways safety, namely the ‘inadequate’ access road, which is narrow, has ‘dangerous blind corners’ and sections which often flood.

The county council’s highways department had raised no objections, subject to conditions, which included putting passing places along the road.

At Thursday’s (February 21) meeting, members of the committee are being recommended to approve amended proposals for five camping pods, two cabins, a lodge and a treehouse.

The site has a reduced length of internal road to serve the accommodation, with a parking area now proposed and access to the lodges, pods and cabins via footpaths.

The report to councillors explains that the new application also aims to agree some of the details from the previous approval, such as the proposed off-site highway works and drainage.

Passing places are still going to be installed, but it has been highlighted that the changes mean there will be no touring caravans using the site, ‘further decreasing the risk of incidents on the road’.

By contrast to last year’s scheme, there have been just two objections submitted this time round, although they still relate to highway safety.

The council’s highways team states that there have been no recorded road traffic incidents within 600 metres of the proposed access to the site in the previous five years, although upgrades are to be secured via condition to ease safety concerns.

