Police have issued a fresh appeal for help to find a missing Branxton woman.

Mary Fuller, 63, was last seen at her home around 5pm on December 8 and her Mitsubishi car was found at Cocklawburn.

Officers are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Goswick Sands and Holy Island on the morning of December 9.

Anyone with information should ring 101 reference 1218912.