Freeview TV changes in the North East - here's what you need to know

Work is being carried out to transmitters.

Work is being planned on transmitters which may affect residents in north Northumberland, Teesside and much of North Yorkshire.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by the UK Government, transmitters are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and 2020.

Engineering work at the Chatton and Bilsdale transmitters will begin shortly after midnight and Freeview channels will be off-air overnight until 6am.

After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from the main transmitters who find they are missing channels can retune. Services from smaller local relays may be subject to disruption until late afternoon. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 600,000 homes are served by the affected transmitters. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.