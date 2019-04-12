Free website set up for events in Northumberland

Event organisers across Northumberland will now be able to promote their event for free, thanks to a website set up by the county council.

The Great Northumberland website – www.greatnorthumberland.co.uk – was set up last year to promote the council’s summer programme of events launched in response to the Great Exhibition of the North.

Now it has been transformed into a free portal for organisers to submit and promote their events.

Submitted events will then also be promoted across the council’s other channels, including its website which has 10,000 visitors to its home page every day, and social media pages with a combined reach of more than 100,000.

Event organisers go to the website and fill in a form giving all the information, including an image. Once approved, it will appear on the site within minutes.

Events listed will also have the chance of appearing in a weekly round-up which is shared across the council’s social media channels.

Nigel Walsh, head of cultural services at the council, said: “We wanted to create a one-stop shop for event organisers to promote their events. It’s easy to use and more importantly free, and given the wide audience accessing the information, it’s a great way of promoting their event.

“There are so many exciting events happening across Northumberland all year round and through this website we want to be able to share these with visitors and give them another reason to discover Northumberland this year.”