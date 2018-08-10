Free training to share mental-health benefits of keeping active

Free training is being offered to sports clubs and leaders to help them learn about the benefits that physical activity can have on those who suffer from mental health issues.

The mental-health awareness session will take place at The Cheviot Centre, Wooler, on Monday, September 17, at 6pm, and will be delivered by charity MIND.

The workshop is part of an innovative project, Being Active Matters; the idea of which was started by Ponteland’s Gordon Allan, whose wife Sally took her own life on Boxing Day 2015.

Being Active Matters, funded by Sport England and Northumberland County Council, is running in north and west Northumberland and aims to encourage people to get involved in sport and physical activity with the aim of improving their mental wellbeing.

The project is run by Talking Matters Northumberland and is currently recruiting volunteers to become buddies to support and encourage people to become physically active.

It now wants to engage with sports and activity providers to work alongside these trained volunteers to welcome and support people in becoming active and improving their mental health.

September’s three-hour workshop at Wooler is designed for coaches, sport administrators, volunteers and front-of-house staff. No prior knowledge of mental health is necessary.

It will cover a number of topics, including helping participants identify the positive impact that being active has on physical and mental health and appreciating the barriers that stop people from getting active.

To book your place, email Helen Brown at hbrown@tmnorthumberland.org.uk