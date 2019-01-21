Free new entry course for fishermen

Budding fishermen can sign up to a new training course starting next month.

The three-week induction course for new entrants to the fishing industry starts on February 4 in Amble.

It consists of two weeks of shore-based training (covering safety, gear and catch handling, net mending, rope work navigation and boat handling) followed by one week of mandatory basic safety courses – sea survival, basic health and safety, first aid and fire fighting.

Upon completion of the course, students will be held to find berths aboard fishing vessels.

The course is suitable both for school leavers wanting a career in the commercial fishing industry and older candidates who are looking for a career change.

Since 2016, 62 per cent of all those who attended the course at Amble have ended up working in the UK fishing industry.

If interested, contact Dennis on 01665 713823 or 07702042551.

ASSTA is the main training provider recognised by Seafish and the Marine Coast Guard for Fisherman on the North East coast, with the main office at Amble Marina.