Free exercise classes in Alnwick for people living with MS

The free seated (or standing) supported exercise and relaxation classes for those living with MS have been organised in collaboration with Active Northumberland.

These friendly and fun classes are run by Jayne from Active Northumberland and Sophie from MS Research and Relief Fund.

They take place every Friday morning, 10.30am to 11.15am at the Willowburn Sports Centre.

Many people with MS are already enjoying the benefits of these exercise classes.

For more information please contact [email protected] or telephone 07581 460 207.

