Free exercise classes in Alnwick for people living with MS

New exercise classes, suitable for all abilities, are being hosted by the Alnwick and District branch of the MS Society.
By Nathan Kyle David StronachContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 08:25 BST

The free seated (or standing) supported exercise and relaxation classes for those living with MS have been organised in collaboration with Active Northumberland.

These friendly and fun classes are run by Jayne from Active Northumberland and Sophie from MS Research and Relief Fund.

They take place every Friday morning, 10.30am to 11.15am at the Willowburn Sports Centre.

Many people with MS are already enjoying the benefits of these exercise classes.
For more information please contact [email protected] or telephone 07581 460 207.

Read more on the MS Society UK website:

https://www.mssociety.org.uk/care-and-support/local-support/local-groups/alnwick-district-group

Willowburn Leisure Centre.
