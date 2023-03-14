Head to Hauxley to hear Sophie Webster, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Catch My Drift project officer talking about harvest mice. Picture: Joel Ireland

To say thank you for the millions raised for good causes every week by players, The National Lottery is offering free entry and special offers at a range of National Lottery funded venues across the UK as part of celebratory open week.

Between March 18-26, anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket or scratch card (either hard copy or digital) who purchases a scone in the Lookout Café on its Hauxley reserve, can enjoy a free regular tea or filter coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an added thank you to players, on March 21, between 2pm and 3pm, the Trust will be hosting a presentation on its harvest mice project, again at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.

The bookable event costing £3 will be free to anybody presenting a valid National Lottery ticket or scratch card.

For an hour, Sophie Webster, Catch My Drift Project Officer will be talking about the wildlife charity’s successful reintroduction of harvest mice onto its East Chevington reserve in June 2021, the discovery of 36 nests on the site since that date and great news that they are on the move, having travelled a mile down the road to Druridge Pools at the start of this year.

In February 2015, the Trust’s Dynamic Druridge project received £417,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund, a large part of which was spent on the design and construction of a new Druridge Bay visitor facility on its Hauxley reserve to replace the previous building destroyed in an arson attack in June 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Webster, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Catch My Drift project officer says: “We’re delighted to be taking part once again in The National Lottery Open Week as we’ve been fortunate to have received National Lottery funding for so many of our projects.

“This is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has bought a National Lottery ticket, helped us on our journey and made a vital contribution to supporting good causes across the UK.

“So whether you play in a syndicate, buy a ticket or tickets each week or have only ever played once, why not come along to Hauxley, enjoy a walk around the reserve and marvel at what you’re playing is helping us do.”