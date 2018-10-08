Free canoeing and sailing on offer for young people

Free canoeing and sailing training is being offered to young people, thanks to a grant gifted by a windfarm.

The Coquet Shorebase Trust, which is based at Amble, has been given the funding by the Sisters and North Steads Windfarm Community Benefit Fund.

The cash will pay for watersports training for people, aged eight to 18, living in the Widdrington, Stobswood, Red Row, Hadston, Broomhill and Acklington areas. The Shorebase Trust, which is based at The Braid, in Amble, is offering the following:

○ A course of four sessions in canoes and kayaks leading to the British Canoeing 1 Star award;

○ A course of four sessions leading the RYA dinghy sailing Start sailing 1 award.

These are free to those living within 5km of the windfarm, located near Widdrington Village, and all equipment and wetsuits etc are provided.

Following these introductory sessions, you can join the Coquet Canoe Club or Coquet Sailing Club to gain further experience and get started with a new and exciting sport.

The sessions will take place on Druridge Bay Country Park lake on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, between October 13 and 28. There may be sessions during half-term as well.

For more details, call 01665 710367 (Monday to Thursday, 9am to 1pm) or email info@co quetshorebase.org.uk