Free advice on offer for rural businesses

A free event for rural businesses is to be held in Alnwick.

The event is open to farmers, land owners, forestry and woodland managers to update them on the latest business, environmental and regulatory developments.

It features speakers from Defra, the Environment Agency, the Farming Advice Service, National Farmers Union, Forestry Commission, Natural England and Northumbrian Water.

CLA North adviser Jane Harrison said: “Following on from last year’s event, this is ‘must attend’ as it brings together all the relevant players in the North East’s agricultural sector to give practical advice and knowledge.

“Topics at this event will range from rural funding opportunities through to the latest business, environmental and regulatory information to assist farmers.”

It will feature topical presentations, as well as a chance for attendees to speak to representatives of the organisations. CLA North regional director Dorothy Fairburn and CLA North regional advisers will also be attending.

The event will be at Alnwick Rugby Club on February 7, at 10am.