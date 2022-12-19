Throughout the course of 2022, members of the Hauxley team have seen a nosey red squirrel checking out the Wildlife Discovery Centre each morning, a red squirrel barricading a tawny owl out of its nest box elsewhere on the reserve, an otter swimming up and down the lake outside the Lookout Café and a mallard regularly waddling into the building area for a quick inspection before heading back to swim on the lake.

This week it was the turn of Christine Shotton, Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre assistant, to record a wonderful wildlife moment with her camera - a fox tiptoeing across the frozen lake from one of the reserve’s islands towards the perimeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine commented: “We have so much wonderful wildlife on the reserve it really is a joy coming to work. It was amazing to see the fox manoeuvre itself across the ice - so graceful and sure-footed. Who knows, maybe it was heading to London to make an appearance on ITV’s Dancing on Ice!”