News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Four people rescued from Holy Island causeway after being stranded waist deep in water

Four people were rescued after getting stranded on Holy Island’s tidal causeway.

By Ian Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:12 BST

The alarm was raised at 11.42am on Monday when a vehicle got stuck in the water.

Coastguard teams from Holy Island, Berwick and Seahouses attended along with the RNLI inshore lifeboat from Seahouses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Berwick Coastguard rescue team posted: “When we arrived on scene, Coastguard rescue officers from Holy Island and Berwick waded to the stranded vehicle to stabilise the four occupants, who were now waist deep in water.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat at Holy Island causeway. File image (Seahouses RNLI)Seahouses inshore lifeboat at Holy Island causeway. File image (Seahouses RNLI)
Seahouses inshore lifeboat at Holy Island causeway. File image (Seahouses RNLI)
Most Popular

“On arrival of the ILB, all four casualties were transferred to the boat and taken to the mainland side of the causeway. They did not require any medical assistance and were met by a family member.

“Please make sure you check the very well publicised crossing times prior to your trip to Holy Island. If you approach the causeway to find that the road is under the North Sea, DO NOT attempt to cross!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Safe crossing times were from 2.30am to 10.10am and from 2.50pm to 10.55pm.

Related topics:Holy IslandBerwickSeahousesRNLIILBNorth Sea