Four people rescued from Holy Island causeway after being stranded waist deep in water

The alarm was raised at 11.42am on Monday when a vehicle got stuck in the water.

Coastguard teams from Holy Island, Berwick and Seahouses attended along with the RNLI inshore lifeboat from Seahouses.

Berwick Coastguard rescue team posted: “When we arrived on scene, Coastguard rescue officers from Holy Island and Berwick waded to the stranded vehicle to stabilise the four occupants, who were now waist deep in water.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat at Holy Island causeway. File image (Seahouses RNLI)

“On arrival of the ILB, all four casualties were transferred to the boat and taken to the mainland side of the causeway. They did not require any medical assistance and were met by a family member.

“Please make sure you check the very well publicised crossing times prior to your trip to Holy Island. If you approach the causeway to find that the road is under the North Sea, DO NOT attempt to cross!”

