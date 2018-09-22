Four people rescued from Holy Island causeway

Four people have been rescued after two vehicles got stuck on Holy Island's tidal causeway an hour outside the safe crossing times.

At 1.30pm Humber Coastguard received multiple 999 calls reporting persons cut off by the tide on Holy Island causeway.

Seahouses, Howick and Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Teams along with Seahouses RNLI Inshore Lifeboat were tasked.

Coastguard officers arrived on scene and found two vehicles, each with two people onboard cut off the the tide.

The lifeboat extricated the casualties from the causeway bridge into care of Coastguard officers.

Safe crossing times were from 4.35am to 12.30pm.

It is the second time in three days that a car has got stranded on the causeway. On Thursday, two people were forced to wait in the refuge box until the tide receded after their vehicle got stuck.