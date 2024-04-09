Four people rescued by Craster RNLI and Coastguard after being trapped by high spring tide at Seahouses

Two adults and two children were rescued after getting trapped by the rising tide on the Northumberland coast.
By Ian Smith
Published 9th Apr 2024, 17:24 BST
The incident happened on Monday afternoon in a high spring tide by the Powder House to the south end of Seahouses harbour.

Craster lifeboat crew were called out along with coastguard teams from Seahouses and Howick.

The casualties were cold but in good spirits and did not require any medical care.

Craster RNLI. Picture: RNLI/Andrew CowanCraster RNLI. Picture: RNLI/Andrew Cowan
Craster RNLI. Picture: RNLI/Andrew Cowan

The RNLI crew evacuated them two at a time back to the harbour and handed them into the care of HM Coastguard and they were provided with essential safety and tidal advice.

A shoreline search was carried out south of the harbour to ensure no one else was in danger as the lifeboat made its way back to Craster.

