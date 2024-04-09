Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on Monday afternoon in a high spring tide by the Powder House to the south end of Seahouses harbour.

Craster lifeboat crew were called out along with coastguard teams from Seahouses and Howick.

The casualties were cold but in good spirits and did not require any medical care.

Craster RNLI. Picture: RNLI/Andrew Cowan

The RNLI crew evacuated them two at a time back to the harbour and handed them into the care of HM Coastguard and they were provided with essential safety and tidal advice.