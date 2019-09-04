Four Northumberland food festivals to look out for this autumn

Berwick leads the way with its annual food and beer festival in and around the historic Barracks from September 6-8.
Just over the border at Floors Castle, near Kelso, the Great British Food Festival takes place on September 14-15.
Alnwick Food Festival then takes place over the weekend of September 21-22, followed by Morpeth Food and Drink Festival on October 5-6.
Whet your appetite and find out more here....
Berwick Food and Beer Festival
When: September 6-8
The Berwick Food & Beer Festival returns to celebrate fantastic produce and artisan brewing.
The long-running festival reflects the principles of the Slow Food movement by showcasing exceptional regional produce, served up alongside entertainment for all the family.
Over the festival weekend, Berwick’s historic barracks become home to over 70 stalls. Chain Bridge Honey, the Game Larder, Berwick Shellfish and Northern Edge Coffee are just some of the regulars attending. The Barnacre Alpacas and Blue House Goats are a huge favourite with younger visitors.
Each stall offers a wealth of experience and information, this is the time to find out where the produce comes from and gain insight into traditional processes.
This year, for the first time, the festival has invited producers from all over the UK, offering visitors the chance to sample specialities from different regions.
There will also be live music and the very best tipples from brewers in the Simpsons Malt beer marquee.
For more details visit www.berwickfoodandbeerfestival.co.uk
2. Once again Floors Castle, Kelso will be hosting The Great British Food Festival on September 14-15.
The festival combines the nation’s love of great food and drink with some of the country’s most treasured locations, providing a unique opportunity to explore new flavours and beautiful venues, all at the same time!
Floors Castle, near Kelso.
When: September 14-15
Buy tickets on the door, or discounted in advance via https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com/floors-castle/
Alnwick Food Festival
When: September 21-22
The talents and tastes of local producers will take pride of place at the 2019 Alnwick Food Festival
“With so much local talent to be found in Northumberland and its surrounds our 2019 Food Festival will be setting out to showcase the rich variety of food and drink producers from the locality,” says Philip Angier, Festival chairman.
The festival is expecting to attract over 50 street food stalls and food and drink producers, and to offer a full programme of family entertainment.
For more information visit www.alnwickfoodfestival.co.uk
Morpeth Food Festival
When: October 5-6
Morpeth Food and Drink Festival is an annual celebration of local food and drink held. It is a not-for-profit community event organised by a select committee of local partners led by Sanderson Arcade.
The festival is held annually on the first weekend in October and links with the local farmers market which is held the first Saturday of every month on the Market Place. The festival was launched seven years ago and has since grown year on year.
The festival includes a demonstration kitchen, live music and more than 100 food and drink traders.
A Park & Ride scheme with buses running from County Hall to Morpeth Bus Station will be in operation.
*New for 2019* The Vegan Hall This year Morpeth Town Hall will be transformed into all things vegan filled with local producers and traders of speciality vegan products - adding to variety the festival offers in terms of local traders and food/drink.
More information at www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/events/morpeth-food-and-drink-festival-2019
