Four-bedroom showhome now open at The Withers development in Northumberland

Housebuilder Bellway has now opened the four-bedroom Sculptor showhome at its latest development, which is located near the village of Stannington.
By Ben PrestidgeContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:32 BST

The Withers is being built by Bellway at Netherton Park and when finished will provide 85 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

The houses are all from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which is a range of home styles developed with feedback from customers and all named after traditional crafts and trades.

The first homes at The Withers went on sale in July 2022 and the first residents moved in, in January.

An external image of the Sculptor showhome at Bellway’s The Withers development.An external image of the Sculptor showhome at Bellway’s The Withers development.
Bellway North East sales director, Emma Chesterton, said: “Taking a tour of the showhome will give prospective buyers a real feel for how these properties could work for them as soon as they step inside.”

There is currently a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at The Withers, with prices starting from £189,995, £237,995 and £359,995 respectively.

Find out more by going to www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/the-withers or by calling the sales team on 01670 468157.

An internal image of the kitchen/diner of the Sculptor showhome at Bellway’s The Withers development.An internal image of the kitchen/diner of the Sculptor showhome at Bellway’s The Withers development.
