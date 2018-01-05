FOULING: Money could be better spent

It’s disappointing for all who enjoy the beaches at Newton that its parish council claims that dog fouling is not an issue and voted to reject adoption of the county council Responsible Dog Walkers Scheme a few months ago.

Today, yet again, at Newton Links, I watched dog owners stride down the beach ‘oblivious’ to their dog’s pooping at the top of the beach. Then they turned and told the dog how good it was as it caught them up.

I have followed council advice to report this to the dog warden, but I don’t want to, and why should I?

All residents who pay their council tax should be outraged that this money is spent on persuading people to pick up their poop, rather than going to protect and support the vulnerable, to reduce homelessness, to give social care, or to improve education, especially in these times of budget cuts and rising homelessness.

Newton Parish Council members, who are there to serve their community, could stamp this out themselves by talking to fellow dog walkers as they enjoy the pleasure and privilege of our stunning beaches.

That would show some care and compassion in this season of goodwill.

Otherwise, bring on the dog ban.

Name and address supplied