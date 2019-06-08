FOULING: Let’s all be part of the solution

With many people enjoying our beautiful area, many with dogs, and at a time when we are more aware of the dangers, unpleasantness of dog poo on our walks and the mess left behind, my husband and a golfing companion were astonished to observe the following.

A gentleman was seen to pick up and bag after his dog had pooed on the eighth tee at Alnmouth Village Golf Club on Sunday, June 2 – so far so good.

But he then proceeded to walk to the track and throw the bag into the bracken on the side of the road. There are two bins within 300 yards of where he should have deposited the bag.

Please Sir, you know who you are, and you should know better.

Please, in future, dispose of your dog waste properly in the receptacles provided and keep our countryside clean, poo-free and plastic-free for the betterment of the environment, local residents and visitors so we can all enjoy walks in this beautiful countryside.

Let all of us be part of the solution, not part of the pollution in future.

Name and address supplied