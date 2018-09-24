Former chapel converted into a luxury holiday let

A former chapel in the heart of Rothbury, the Grade-II listed Moon House, has been unveiled as the latest addition to Northumbrian Cottages’ portfolio of luxury holiday lets.

The property (reference UK3224), which is the only house set back from the road on the town’s high street, took many guises before being converted into a holiday home earlier this year.

Moon House

Built in 1842, it originally served the community as a congregational church, but was left under-used when in 1893, Lord Armstrong of Cragside offered a larger site at the south west corner of the village green to build a new church that would facilitate the popularity of the Congregationalism movement around the local area. The new church, now known as the United Reform Church, still operates today and is home to a pipe organ that was originally installed inside Moon House.

In 1992, current owner Linda Calvert acquired the property to use as the base for her educational business.

In 2010, Linda decided to open the building and converted the space into an art gallery for contemporary art and sculpture, making the most of the perfect exhibition lighting provided by the property’s stunning original windows.

Now, Moon House can be enjoyed in a new light, as holidaymakers can use the former chapel as the base for their getaways for the very first time.

Moon House

In converting the former chapel-turned-art-gallery into a holiday home, which sleeps up to five people, Linda worked with local craftsmen to install two new levels and make sure that the property retained all its charm and character.

Keeping the layout open plan, one of the new levels leads to the garden, whilst the other is mezzanine and home to the master bedroom, which looks out over the interior of the property from above.

It also features the original roof timbers of the congregational church. Fine furnishings and luxury touches complete the property to offer guests an indulgent escape.

Linda said: “Having owned Moon House since 1992, it has been incredibly rewarding to see it in all its glory as a holiday home that is warm and welcoming to all that visit.

“Northumbrian Cottages (part of the cottages.com family) was a clear partner for me and I have been really pleased with the level of bookings we’ve already taken.”