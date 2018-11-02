Forestry student is apprentice of the year

A forestry student has reached new heights after being named Apprentice of the Year at Northumberland College.

Jack Knights has completed a two-year, level two arborist apprenticeship programme in just one year as part of his job at Hauxwell Hall Estate, North Yorkshire, where, since the age of 14, he has helped a five-strong forestry team in his spare time.

Jack was enrolled onto the programme at 16 and has since worked closely with assessors from the college’s Kirkley Hall campus to learn specific, land-based skills and improve his vocational learning using dyslexia-friendly methods.

However, given his location and the 80-mile round-trip to get to Kirkley Hall each week, arrangements were made for college assessor Paddy Smith to deliver the apprenticeship programme on-site at Hauxwell Hall.

Paddy said: “Jack is a great example of a student that has shown huge passion and commitment to his studies, as well as overcome personal challenges to achieve fantastic success on the course.

“He is now completing level three and I have no doubt that he has a strong future in arboriculture.”