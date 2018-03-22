Force rated good in its latest inspection

Northumbria Police has received an overall rating of good in the latest report into how effective the Force is at keeping people safe and reducing crime.

Northumbria already holds good ratings from a previous inspection when it comes to preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour, and tackling serious and organised crime.

In the latest areas to be assessed, it was graded as good for investigating crime and reducing re-offending, but classed as requires improvement for protecting vulnerable people.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable of Northumbria Police, Darren Best, said: “We are pleased inspectors have recognised we do a good job when it comes to keeping people safe and reducing crime. They have also praised a number of initiatives, most notably where we work with partners to protect and support vulnerable victims.

“However, we are obviously disappointed where areas have been identified for improvement. I can reassure the public that a great deal of progress has already been made to address these, but we are far from complacent and this work continues at pace.

“I want to make it absolutely clear, that protecting the vulnerable in our communities and ensuring they are fully supported at every stage are without a shadow of a doubt our top priorities.”

He added: “While it is absolutely right we focus on the areas Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has identified for improvement, it would be wrong not to recognise where the Force continues to make significant strides and is providing a high standard of service.

“This is a testament to the dedication of our hard-working officers and staff who continually go the extra mile to make sure Northumbria remains one of the safest places in the country to live and work.”