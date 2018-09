A footpath is to be closed as part of work on the Aln Valley Railway.

The permissive footpath between the end of Green Lane, adjacent to Alnwick’s Lionheart Station, and Greenrigg Bridge, where the former railway trackbed meets the lane from Bilton, will be closed from Monday for engineering works, as part of the extension to the railway.

As the work is weather-dependent, a completion date cannot be announced.