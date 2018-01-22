Football match to raise funds for MIND

A charity football match is being held in memory of Wooler man Brian Nesbit, who lost his fight with mental illness late last year.

The match, between teams of over 30s and under 30s, is being organised by Wooler Football Club for Saturday, January 27, at 1.30pm, to raise money for MIND. Brian’s three sons are involved.

Brian’s sister-in-law, Gail Cowan, said: “There are lots of people going to put their football boots on so it’s a roll on game, where everyone will get a chance to get on the field.

“We are also doing a raffle and an auction, as shops/businesses are contributing towards it.”

Donations welcome.