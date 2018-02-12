Football match raises £4k-plus for MIND

A charity football match in memory of popular Wooler man Brian Nesbit has been hailed an enormous success.

Brian sadly lost his fight with mental illness last October, leaving behind his wife, Carol, and three sons, Martyn, Alex and Liam.

The match was organised by the three boys and helped raise more than £4,000 for MIND, the mental-health charity.

The game, held at Wooler’s football ground on Saturday, January 27, pitted a team of over 30s against the under 30s, with the youngsters prevailing after a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

A roll-on system gave everyone involved a chance to get on the field, even if only for a few minutes.

Brian’s sister-in-law, Gail Cowan, said: “We would just like to say a massive thank-you to every single person who took part and turned up for the charity football match at Wooler to raise money for the MIND charity, in memory of Brian Nesbit. What a great response.

“The day was a huge success, with the under 30s beating the over 30s.”

Organisers were delighted to see Brian’s friends and previous work colleagues taking part.

“Huge thanks to Alan Mackay, James Carter and Martyn Nesbit for getting the game up and running,” added Gail. “Without them, none of this would have taken place.”

The match was followed by a buffet, auction and raffle at The Riverside Club.

“We made the outstanding amount of £4,056 for MIND,” revealed Gail.

Lots of shops and businesses also contributed to the fund-raising effort.

“The community of Wooler and beyond got right behind Carol and the boys, giving them so much support,” said Gail.

“Their generosity and kindness has been overwhelming to say the least.”

She added: “A massive thanks to everybody who contributed to the auction and raffle and the people that baked, sold raffle tickets and went round with donation buckets.

“There are too many to mention. It will be a day to remember for a long time. It’s been an outstanding effort.”