Facilities in Alnwick, Amble, Ellington, Berwick and Tweedmouth will benefit from the £32,867 funding.

Projects support a range of facility types, from the creation or upgrade of changing rooms, grass pitches and 3G football turf pitches and pavilions, to floodlights, fencing and improved disabled access.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP said: “I’m delighted to see Ellington Juniors FC, Amble Links FC, Alnwick Town Juniors FC, Berwick Rangers Juniors FC and Tweedmouth Rangers FC win this funding for new goalposts, portable floodlights and fencing, as well as new drainage at Ella Park.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP with Cllr Gordon Castle at Alnwick Town Juniors FC.

“Improving infrastructure and boosting investment here in north Northumberland is a priority for me and these grassroots facilities will nurture the local sporting talent of the future – such as Alnwick’s very own Lucy Bronze.

“This helps the NHS by boosting physical health and mental wellbeing too, especially local children, and this £32,867 to improve North Northumberland’s sports facilities is a welcome addition to the up to £38 million being invested into the National School Breakfast Programme using funds from Soft Drinks Industry Levy revenues too.”

Ellington Juniors get £22,819 for drainage work, Alnwick Town Juniors get £1,440 for goalposts, Amble Links FC get £1,728 for portable floodlights, Tweedmouth Rangers get £5,800 for fencing and Berwick Rangers Juniors receive £1,080 for goalposts.

This funding comes from the latest allocations of a £300 million UK wide capital investment in grassroots facilities to deliver upgrades, improvements and new pitches – making more high-quality facilities available for people to play football, hockey and other grassroots sports.

At least 50 per cent per cent of investment will be spent in underprivileged areas to give as many people as possible the opportunity to take part in sport. This programme will also ensure particular focus on increasing participation among underrepresented groups such as women and girls, and those with a disability.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “We are committed to levelling up access to sport which is so important for the nation’s physical and mental health.

