Football club tackles half-marathon

Representatives from Alnwick Town Juniors ran the Great North Run to raise funds for the football club.

The dedicated group was Amy Hately, Ellie Gordon, Jill Batson, Nicola Harker, Stephen Patterson, Michael Trench and Jenny Patterson.

The gang was aiming to raise £2,000 to go towards equipment and the club’s soon-to-be-built new facility, and they are just shy of their target.

After the run, Juniors chairman Peter Hately said: “I am so proud of all the club’s runners. We are so lucky as a club to have such an amazing group of volunteers. Thanks on behalf of 200 kids.”

Earlier this year, the club received a key grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, meaning that a scheme to develop a full-size floodlit pitch with synthetic surface, as well as a clubhouse and changing area, at their base at Greensfield, could go ahead. It is hoped it will be completed next year.

To sponsor the Alnwick Town team, visit tinyurl.com/ydhtnro6