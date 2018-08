A Northumbrian food and beer pairing event is being held at Rigg & Furrow farmhouse brewery, based at Acklington Farm Park, on Friday (September 7).

Bespoke catering company, Adventures in Aude, from Alnmouth, will be serving seven small plates matched with seven Rigg & Furrow beers.

The event starts at 7pm and tickets cost £40. To book, visit www.riggandfurrow.com/beer-food-pairing/