Fly-tipping cases on the coast are a cause for concern

A spate of fly-tipping incidents on the coast has prompted a warning from Northumberland County Council.

Over the past month, there has been an increase in the number of reports of people disposing of garden waste on beaches, dunes, links and harbour areas.

Residents are being reminded that this is illegal.

Iain Robson, access and natural environment officer with Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned at the amount of garden waste that is being discarded along the dunes.

“Most of the coastal grasslands and dune systems on the Northumberland coast are protected for their important flora. The dumping of soil, grass cuttings and other garden waste causes two problems; firstly, it enriches the soil which encourages the growth of weeds species such as docks and nettles, which out-compete the wildflowers. The second issue is accidental introduction of garden plants into the grasslands which can also out compete native wildflowers causing the loss of important dune grassland plants.”

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services, said: “No matter what the waste, or the reasons behind it, fly-tipping will never be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly.”

Offenders may be issued with a £400 fixed penalty notice or may be prosecuted.