Florist Moira goes it alone and career is blossoming

An experienced florist has launched her own business – and her solo career is blossoming.

Moira Angus had left floristry about six years ago, but missed it so much that she decided to return on a freelance basis.

The 47-year-old recently started Moira J Florist, which she runs from her home in Amble.

The mother-of-two specialises in wedding flowers, but covers all aspects of floristry.

Moira, who has more than 20 years of experience, said: “I still love floristry after all these years and I am really grateful to all the friends and family who have supported me fantastically well since I decided to go freelance.

“It means that Amble has a florist again, because there hasn’t been one in the town for a while.

“I feel very lucky to have such a lot of support and encouragement and that I get to work with flowers every day, it’s a real passion and I am passionate about helping people achieve the day of their dreams, whatever their vision, venue or budget. Things are going really well so far.”

Moira started her floristry career in 1989 at Nina Louise. When The Flower Centre bought the shop, she went with it and altogether worked as a florist for about 23 years. She also taught flower arranging classes locally for a number of years.

She left floristry to help her sister-in-law with her business, but couldn’t stay away.

And since starting Moira J Florist, her business has flourished, working with brides from as far afield as London.

As part of her professional service, Moira sets up a private Pinterest board between her and the bride so they can share ideas.

Moira is also involved in some exciting collaborations. She has teamed up with The Sun Inn, Warkworth, for a Flowers and Fizz Day.

The event, taking place on Thursday, March 15, will feature a two-course lunch with prosecco, followed by a demonstration. Tickets are £22.95, with arrival at 12.30pm and lunch at 1pm.

Moira has also joined forces with the Barn on the Bay wedding venue, near Widdrington, and Morpeth-based Joss Guest Photography, to hold a wedding open day in May.

For details, email moira.jweddingflorist@gmail.com or call 07464 932249. Or visit www.facebook.com/moiraJ flowers or www.moiraj.co.uk