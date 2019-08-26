Flooding sparks call for drain investigation in Wooler
A call has been made for a thorough examination into drainage problems in Wooler.
Parish councillors want Northumberland County Council to investigate issues on the High Street, Ramsey Lane and South Road.
There was flooding in both locations after heavy rainfall earlier this month.
Coun Kevan Curry said: “There was a lot of money spent a few years ago to try and alleviate the problem with drains in the town but as soon as we have a downpour of rain there is flooding on the High Street and South Road.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“I had a walk up Ramsey Lane and the gulleys there are solid from the top so they’re not even getting used. They’re getting completely bypassed and any water coming down Ramsey Lane is going straight on to the High Street.”
The council is asking local residents to report issues on the Northumberland County Council website.