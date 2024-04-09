Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A196 Stakeford Rd has been closed in both directions from the Half Moon Roundabout to Remscheid Way due to flooding and the A189 Spine Road is also closed in both directions from the Three Horseshoes Roundabout to the Bedlington Interchange due to heavy rainfall and water running off the fields.

A flood warning has been issued in Alnmouth, with members of the public being urged to avoid areas of the beach and coastal roads

The government-issued warning forecasts flooding between 4.45pm and 6.15pm on Tuesday, April 9 at properties on Riverside Road, Garden Terrace, and at Sawmill Cottage.

Flood defences on the Wansbeck could be called into action. (Photo by Environment Agency)

This is due to a higher than normal tide, strong winds, and expected wave overtopping.

The warning, updated this morning, said: “We are expecting higher than normal tides over the next few days and as a result we may issue further alerts or warnings.

“Our incident rooms are open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“Please stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as the expected large waves and sea spray will be dangerous.

A flood warning has been issued for part of Alnmouth. (Picture by Jane Coltman)

“Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

The public has also been advised to stay away from beaches in Whitley Bay, Cullercoats, and Tynemouth in North Tyneside between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, with a flood warning issued for this area.

Properties included in the warning area are the Whitley Sands Refreshment Kiosk, Robinson Crusoe's Cafe at Tynemouth Longsands, Tynemouth Sailing Club, and the Lifeboat Station and Dove Marine Laboratory at Cullercoats Bay.

Flood alerts, advising the public to “be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, and roads,” have also been issued for the length of the Northumberland coast and for the Tweed estuary.

The alerts forewarned that flooding is possible at riverside footpaths and low lying land and roads in Berwick-upon-Tweed between 3.15pm and 6pm and that strong winds and high tides may cause large waves and spray overtopping in coastal areas this afternoon.

Seahouses North Pier, Beadnell Harbour Road North, Alnmouth Horse Field, Alnmouth River Footpath, A1068 Main Road, Newbiggin Bay North Promenade, and North Blyth Sand Dunes were highlighted as the areas that flooding was most likely.

Flood alerts were also issued for the River Wansbeck, River Aln, and Upper River Coquet this afternoon with the Environment Agency closing floodgates in Morpeth and Rothbury.

The alert also applies to tributaries including the Font, Hart Burn and Alwin.

Flooding is also possible along the River Pont and River Blyth.

Many roads were also flooded, including the slip road to the A1 north of Morpeth.

These latest warnings come after a 11th century church in Northumberland, St John the Baptist in Edlingham, flooded again after being closed since December.