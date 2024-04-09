Flood alerts removed after traffic disruption due to heavy rain in Northumberland

Flood alerts have been removed for Northumberland following heavy rain and high tides.
By Craig Buchan
Published 9th Apr 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 09:43 BST
On Tuesday, the A196 Stakeford Rd had been closed in both directions from the Half Moon Roundabout to Remscheid Way due to flooding and the A189 Spine Road was also closed in both directions from the Three Horseshoes Roundabout to the Bedlington Interchange due to heavy rainfall and water running off the fields.

Both reopened on Tuesday evening. Parts of the A1 and other minor roads in Northumberland were also impacted.

Flood warnings for parts of Alnmouth and beaches in Whitley Bay, Cullercoats, and Tynemouth due to higher than usual tides have been removed, as have flood alerts for various rivers in Northumberland.

