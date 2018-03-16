Flood alert issued for part of River Coquet

A flood alert has been issued for the lower section of the River Coquet, in Northumberland, with the 'main areas of concern from Brinkburn to Warkworth'.

The Environment Agency alert, which means flooding is possible - be prepared, states: 'Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Coquet catchment.

'This has meant that the lower River Coquet is now rising. The main areas of concern are from Brinkburn to Warkworth, where levels suggest that there will be flooding to low-lying land and roads close to the river from 4pm today.

'We expect the river to remain high throughout the evening, though no flooding to properties is currently forecast and warnings are not expected to be issued.

'Take care near the areas of concern and monitor your local weather conditions. Avoid walking or driving along riverside roads and footpaths. We are monitoring river levels closely and our operational teams are out on the ground checking and clearing any blockages from rivers.

'This message will be updated at 10am tomorrow, or earlier if the situation changes.'