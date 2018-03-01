Flood alert issued as tidal surge expected on the Northumberland coast tomorrow

A flood alert has been issued for tomorrow as a tidal surge is predicted on the Northumberland coast.

To add to the woes of communities battered by the blizzards of the Beast from the East, strong easterly winds combined with high spring tides bring the potential for flooding along the coastline.

The Environment Agency flood alert map.

The Environment Agency posted the 'Flooding is possible - be prepared' alert at 6.55pm today.

It has been issued for tomorrow (Friday, March 2) afternoon’s high tide between 3pm and 5:45pm. Strong winds are forecast to cause wave 'overtopping' and spray along the coast.

Agency experts are particularly concerned about the impact on Beadnell Harbour Road North and North Blyth Sand Dunes throughout this period.

The Agency says: 'We expect this flood alert to remain in force over the weekend due to a continued risk of minor impacts, resulting from a combination of spring tides and onshore wind and waves. People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and we will update this Alert on Friday, March 2, for subsequent tides as required. For tide levels please see local tide tables or the GOV.UK website."