Flood alert issued along Northumberland coastline
A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Northumberland coast and as high spring tides could causing flooding of roads and farmland.
The tide will be at its highest at 5.25pm on Monday, September 30, and a strong tidal waves may cause flooding on roads in low-lying coastal areas.
Areas most at risks include beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads at Seahouses North Pier, Beadnell harbour road north and Alnmouth river footpath.
Flooding may occur between two and three hours either side of high tide.
An Environmental Agency spokesman said: “Adverse coastal conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday and we may reissue this alert on Monday evening for further high tides.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and the flood gates at Warkworth are closed.
“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could result in dangerous conditions.”