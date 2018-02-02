Flats to replace retail units

Four extra apartments will be delivered as part of The Maltings/Bolams Mill development in Alnwick, which has been well over a decade in the making.

Last week, councillors unanimously approved the scheme to create four residential units in place of office and retail accommodation. The units are currently dressed as show homes so no physical works would be required and four extra car-parking spaces will be provided.

The application went before the committee because the developer is Ascent Homes, the house-building arm of the council’s development company Arch.

A separate application to vary a condition in order to allow the passage of surface water through trapped gullies was also approved.

The original approval for 33 apartments was signed off in 2007 before the £6million renovation by Countylife Homes halted after the credit crunch hit in 2008/9.

Arch took it on in early 2016 with the homes launched to the market in February last year.