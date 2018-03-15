Flare found, then taken to the pub

The Coastguard is urging people not to move out-of-date flares, after one was found at the weekend and taken to the pub.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Sunday, when Howick Coastguard Rescue Team and Seahouses Coastguard were tasked to deal with the device – known as a time-expired pyrotechnic.

It has been found on the beach at Low Newton by a member of the public, but was then taken to the nearby pub and the police called.

Northumbria Police contacted HM Coastguard and arrangements were made for the Coastguard to safely remove the device and transport it for disposal.

Following the incident, the Coastguard has issued the following advice:

○ People are never recommended to move these devices, or any type of pyrotechnic or ordnance, when they find them as they can be highly unstable and can fire/detonate without any warning;

○ Always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you find anything that looks like a flare, pyrotechnic or any other item that resembles any type of ordnance;

○ Do not move it or touch the item. It may look harmless but it could still contain high explosives that have not yet been detonated and be very unstable and sensitive to movement. Firing/detonation may occur without any warning;

○ Make a note of the location and if possible, stay at the location, but at a safe distance and await the arrival of the Coastguard team;

○ Keep members of the public away from the area until the arrival of the Coastguard;

○ Remember, in an emergency at sea or on the coast, or if you think someone may be in difficulty, call the Coastguard on 999.