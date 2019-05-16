FLAG: Disrespectful to our PoWs

I write regarding the Japanese flag flying so close to the War Memorial in Alnwick. The positioning of it could not have been more inappropriate.

How disrespectful to our brave men who were captured and suffered the most appalling atrocities in the Far East.

So many never made it home, and those who did were never the same after the abuse they endured, physically, mentally, or both.

Surely it would have caused less offence if it had been placed in the castle or gardens.

Lest we forget.

Dianne Williams, daughter of FEPOW,

Address supplied