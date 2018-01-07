Five of the best in Northumberland, selected by Good Hotel Guide

The Good Hotel Guide has unveiled five of its top hotels/bed and breakfast venues in Northumberland.

The UK’s leading accommodation guide has selected Chatton Park House, Chatton; St Cuthbert’s House, North Sunderland; Thistleyhaugh Farm, Longhorsley; Battlesteads, Hexham; and The Hermitage, Hexham.

Fittingly, St Cuthbert’s House and Battlesteads picked up tourism prizes last year, including at the inaugural Northumberland Tourism Awards, organised by Northeast Press’ four county titles – the Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, in association with Northumberland Tourism.

And here is what the Good Hotel Guide (www.goodhotelguide.com) has to say about each of its top picks.

Chatton Park House

A welcoming, child-free B&B, Chatton Park House is a spacious and welcoming environment with spacious, garden-facing bedrooms, books and newspapers to browse in the large sitting room and manicured gardens to wander in on sunny afternoons.

Generous breakfasts, including hot, toasted crumpets, oak-smoked local kippers and locally-made jams, are ordered in advance and the hotel is within easy reach of the Cheviot Hills, Bamburgh Castle and Holy Island. http://www.chattonpark.com/



ST CUTHBERT’S HOUSE

A superb B&B at the heart of the Northumberland coast, St Cuthbert’s House won a Cesar award this year from the Good Hotel Guide.

The delightfully converted Presbyterian church is a light and airy environment where the breakfasts are generous and the ingredients are local.

Owners are more than happy to make recommendations for places to visit in the area and everything is done with care and attention. https://www.stcuthbertshouse.com



THISTLEYHAUGH FARM

A creeper-smothered Georgian farmhouse on an organic farm on the River Coquet, Thistleyhaugh Farm dates back to 1780 and has been owned by the same family for three generations. Spacious bedrooms are traditionally furnished; there are antiques, artwork, fresh milk and home-baked biscuits and the hotel is in an ideal place for exploring the surrounding area – a drive to Hotspur’s Alnwick Castle or the coast perhaps? https://thistleyhaugh.co.uk/



BATTLESTEADS

A historic coaching inn is run as a characterful, modern pub, hotel and restaurant, Battlesteads is in Europe’s largest Dark Sky park and offers spectacular views and guided observatory tours of the stars complete with a pair of binoculars. The hotel has impressive eco credentials, including a sizeable organic garden, and a morning tour of the grounds is a real highlight. Individually decorated bedrooms are in the main building and a row of wonderfully different timber lodges, each with a spa bath and separate sitting area, are in the grounds. http://www.battlesteads.com/



THE HERMITAGE

An elegant country house with all the creature comforts, The Hermitage at Hexham is brimming with antiques and family photographs.

The rooms are spacious and beautifully decorated and outside there are well-kept gardens, a terrace and a tennis court.

The drawing room has an open fire and it is conveniently located for the Roman Wall and Northumberland castles and mansions.